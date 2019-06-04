|
Daniel Edward "Danny" Ginnane, age 84, of Corning, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Danny was born May 29, 1935 to Edward Aloysius and Mary Esther (Kramer) Ginnane. After graduating from Corning Free Academy in 1953, Danny entered the United States Marine Corps, where he proudly served until 1956. He graduated from Alfred State College and worked for the United States Postal Service for 30 years. On May 17, 1969, he married Janet Kay (Benjamin), with whom he recently celebrated their 50th anniversary.
Danny was an avid golf enthusiast, especially enjoying the annual "Ginnane Golf Classic." He was a long-time Yankees fan, a volunteer for Corning Meals on Wheels, and pro-bono tax preparer with AARP.
Danny is survived by his loving wife, Janet; sisters, Rosemary (Richard) Negri and Kathleen (Andrew) Olson; 11 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. Danny was predeceased by his parents and sisters, Frances Mary (Philip) Jones and Patricia Ann (Walter) Schwan.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 6th at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street in Corning. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to All Saints Parish or to Finger Lakes SPCA, 72 Cameron St., Bath, NY 14810.
Danny's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 4, 2019