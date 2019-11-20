|
Daniel Lee Kolp Sr., age 76 of Walter Smith Terrace, Corning, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home.
Born on August 9, 1943 in Corning, NY, he was the son of the late Daniel and Lillian Kolp.
Daniel is survived by three sons: Daniel (Billie Jo) Kolp Jr. of Elmira; Steven (Melissa) Kolp of Ohio and Robert Dean Kolp of Corning; his five beloved grandchildren; and his sisters: Helen (Chip) Mosher of Corning and Glenna Prishell of Ithaca.
Daniel thanks Helen for helping him, and his ex-wife who helped take care of him, and was by his side for many years to the very end. Thank you both.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning New York.
Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 20, 2019