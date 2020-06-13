After a long battle with various autoimmune complications connected to contracting SARS in 2012, her final fight was unexpected and swift ending on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
She was born on April 4, 1954 in Sioux City, IA, daughter of Cleo and Donna Kudrle Pottorff.
Darla is survived by her mother Donna Pottorff; husband, Ragnar Ausland; daughter, Cinda Rathbun; grandson, Tyler Rathbun and several extended family members and "framily".
A celebration of Darla's life will be held on June 30, 2020 with details to follow.
Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Darla's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Leader on Jun. 13, 2020.