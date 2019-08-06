|
|
Darrell E. Louy
September 18, 1931 – July 12, 2019
Alice B. Louy
June 1, 1932 – May 12, 2019
We are saddened to announce the passing of our parents 2 months apart. As in life, they were in death, together.
This August 31st would have been their 62nd year of marriage. It all began for the two of them at Alfred University, as two young folks of their time, who had served their country and moved along to enhance their education. It's on that campus their lives together began.
The couple was married in Campbell, NY in 1957.
Darrell received his degree in Ceramic engineering, while Alice chose a BSN and would continue to use her training for many years. Darrell and Alice started to raise a family in Savona, NY before being offered many positions that took them around the US as Darrell worked on many large construction projects. Alice was never one to complain, for she made the best of the moves, and felt excited for new adventures and friends to meet. Where there was one the other was always close behind.
They leave behind 3 children, Jay and Stephanie Louy of Bartonville, Texas, Jill and Ralph Haddock of Farmington, NY and Eric J. Louy of Clifton Springs, NY. They were blessed with 6 grandchildren.
Jessica Haddock Milot of Queens, NY, Julie L. Collier of Trophy Club, Texas, Christopher Louy, Nicholas Louy, and Matthew Louy all of Bartonville, Texas. Ralph T. Haddock, Jr. of Farmington, NY.
They were fortunate enough to have 5 great grandchildren, 2 in NYC and 3 (triplets) in Trophy Club, TX.
Predeceased in this life by Barbara Louy, Egbert and Mora Louy of Campbell, NY, to also include Jacob and Mildred Bogaskie of Johnstown, NY.
We are going to be forever grateful to the palliative care team at the Canandaigua Veterans Hospital for the wonderful care given to both these veterans and the compassion shown to the family.
A military burial will take place on August 30th at 3pm at the Bath VA Cemetery. All who have a desire may attend for their final goodbye.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 6, 2019