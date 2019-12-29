Home

Daryl Kenneth "Tip" Mayhood, 73, died in Willis, Texas Dec. 11, 2019. He was the son of Walter Kenneth and Vera Cook Mayhood of Corning.

He graduated from East High in 1964, joined the U.S. Army, served in Germany in 1967, returning to the Elmira-Corning area in 1968. He was a Cub and Boy Scout leader, active in school PTA and played adult volleyball.

He moved to Texas, was employed in the plumbing field. Tip is survived by former wife Connie Bravo, his 2 sons, Thomas [wife Robin] and Kenneth [wife Robin], 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; brother Ted Mayhood [wife Nancy] of Hemlock, NY, sisters Dixie [Steve] Coumbe of Conroe, Texas, and Bonnie [William] Weber of Pulteney, NY, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, and brothers Fred and Jerry.

Tip was a longtime member of the American Legion Post in Willis, Texas, serving in various positions to include Post Commander. A memorial service in his honor was held at the post.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 29, 2019
