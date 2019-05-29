Home

Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9531
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for David Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David C. Snyder


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David C. Snyder Obituary
Millerton, PA - David C. Snyder, 77 of Millerton, PA passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at home after a long courageous battle with cancer.

David was born May 7, 1942 at home in Caton, NY, the son of Adrian and Violet (Webb) Snyder.

David is survived by his Children, Steve (Lori) Snyder of Malabar, FL., Clint (Susan) Snyder of Pine City and Sherri Long of Melbourne, FL; Siblings, Ronald (Jane) Snyder, Pam (Marty) Travis, Becky (Ron) Bills and Brian Snyder; Grandchildren, Zackery, Ashley, Aaron, Samuel and Emily; Great Granddaughter, Payton; Long time companion, Janeen Vinsek of Wellsboro, PA.

He was predeceased by his Parents, and sister, Marilyn Bixby.

David loved family, hunting, fishing, gardening, fixing things and being outdoors.

David was well known for his expertise as an auto mechanic. He was always willing to help anybody and everybody.

David was honored with the Frederick Carter Award for art in high school and attended art school after high school.

The family will receive family and friends at Acly-Stover Funeral Home on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Caton.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 29, 2019
