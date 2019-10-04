|
|
David C. Taylor, age 71, formerly of Addison, Seneca Lake, and Keuka Lake, passed away on October 2, 2019.
David was born on January 6, 1948, the son of Curtis and Helen Taylor, in Corning, NY. He graduated from Addison Central School in 1966. He received an A.S. Degree from Corning Community College, attended Kent State University and received both his B.S. and M.S. Degrees from Elmira College. He was also a graduate of the Western Pennsylvania Operating Engineers Apprenticeship Program.
David worked on numerous construction projects in Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio as an Operating Engineer in the late 60's and early 70's. He then became a high school science teacher with the Odessa Montour Central School District from 1977-1990 and with the Hammondsport Central School District from 1990-2007.
In retirement, David enjoyed spending time at Keuka Lake and traveling in the US and overseas.
David was predeceased by his father in 1993 and by his mother in 2016. He is survived by his sister: Carolyn (Philip) O'Brien of Vienna, VA; niece: Kathleen O'Brien of Philadelphia, PA and nephew: Patrick O'Brien of Alexandria, VA.
At David's request, there will be no calling hours. A private memorial service will be held at the family's convenience followed by interment at the Addison Rural Cemetery.
Kind words or fond memories of David can be offered to his family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 4, 2019