David L. Comstock, age 76 of Painted Post, NY passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital.
Born on February 22, 1943 in Corning, NY, he was the son of the late Richard Comstock and the late Winifred (Dickerman) Thom. David worked as a laborer for the Steuben ARC in Bath, NY.
David will be remembered for his infectious smile, his laughter, his thoughtfulness and love for his family, friends and church community, his love of pens and address books, love of music (Johnny Cash), and his large collection of cowboy hats (never went anywhere without one).
David is survived by his loving niece Dana (Todd) Benjamin. nephews and nieces Christine (Frank) Carhart, Keith (Pam) Kapp, Karen (Jeff) Wilson, and Matthew (Jen) Kapp and several great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his sister Charlotte (Comstock) Kapp.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service 17 W. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the family plot in Coopers Plains Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in David's name may be sent to: Pathways Inc., 33 Denison Pkwy W Corning NY 14830.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 16, 2019