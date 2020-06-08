David Enright Casler, age 82, of Painted Post, NY passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Steuben Center in Bath, NY. He was born on March 27, 1938 in Auburn, NY to Walter and Agnes Casler. He married Donna Casler (Brambilla) on November 30, 1963. She predeceased him on March 31, 2017.
David worked as a respiratory therapist at Corning Hospital until his retirement. He will be remembered as a larger than life man.
David is survived by daughters and sons-in-law: Karen and Terry Preston of Campbell, Julie and Rick Morrow of Bath; grandchildren: James, Amber, Ashley, and Alex Preston, Kristina and Zachary Bush, David, Julie and Elmina Morrow; brother: John (Eleanor) Casler of VA; niece: Kristine Brambilla of AZ, and great grandchildren: Michael Hennessy, Lilian Bush, Jasmine and Daniel Parulski, Heaven and Hailey Stiles, Sophi Rachel Nicole Morrow and Evelyn Casler Morrow.
Along with his wife, David was predeceased by brother in law: Sylvio Brambilla Jr.
Private services will be held at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service. He will be laid to rest alongside his wife in St. Mary's Cemetery with Fr. Jones officiating.
Kind words or fond memories of David can be offered to his family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Leader on Jun. 8, 2020.