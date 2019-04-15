|
David W. Golkiewicz, age 65 of Corning, New York passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 12, 2019 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on June 11, 1953 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the son of Walter and the late Kay Mary Golkiewicz. David was a graduate of Corning East High School, class of 1970 and later obtained his Associates Degree from Corning Community College. He married Charolene Reed on July 14, 1984 in East Corning. He worked as an Electrician for Corning Inc. retiring with 43 years of service.
David will be remembered for his amazing vegetable gardens - each year they were his pride and joy. He enjoyed canning and pickling his crops. He was a great cook and loved to cook his mother's recipes - especially spaghetti sauce. David was a talented musician who played lead guitar in a number of bands over the years - most recently in 212. His band mates and dear friends visited him every week during his treatments. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating. His family will remember him as being the "go to guy" for anything that needed to be fixed. His greatest joy was his family, especially his granddaughter Lorelai. Even through the hardest times, she would always put a smile on his face.
David is survived by his loving wife, Charolene Golkiewicz of Corning, NY; children: Brandon (Anna) Golkiewicz of Cary, NC, Jason (Ellyssa) Golkiewicz of Linwood, NC, Jeremy Golkiewicz of Corning, NY; granddaughter, Lorelai Golkiewicz; father, Walter Golkiewicz of Corning, NY; siblings: Linda (Mike) Donovan of Painted Post, NY, Gary (Cindy) Golkiewicz of MD, Alan (Linda) Golkiewicz of Painted Post, NY; many nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Rosemary Spencer of Addison, NY.
David was predeceased by his mother, Kay Mary Golkiewicz, brother, Jimmy Golkiewicz and great nephew, Mason Mazzuca.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, New York.. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 1:00 pm, Pastor Jim Proper officiating. Burial will follow in the family plot in Fairview Cemetery, Painted Post.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 15, 2019