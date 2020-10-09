1/1
David Houghtaling
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
David Houghtaling, 71, of Corning, NY passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. David was born on August 13, 1949 to Raymond Houghtaling and Beatrice Cook Houghtaling.

He is survived by his son: David of Corning, NY; his brother: Gerald Houghtaling of Austin, AR.

David is preceded in death by his father: Raymond; his mother: Beatrice and his sister: Geraldine Orvek.

David was a long time employee of Corning Glass Works and later World Kitchen. He was a devoted father and was always willing to help anyone in need.

It was David's wish that there would be no funeral or visitation. Carpenter's Funeral Home in Corning, NY has been entrusted with all arrangements.

To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com

Published in The Leader on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Memories & Condolences
October 9, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Carpenter's Funeral Home
