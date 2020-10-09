David Houghtaling, 71, of Corning, NY passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. David was born on August 13, 1949 to Raymond Houghtaling and Beatrice Cook Houghtaling.
He is survived by his son: David of Corning, NY; his brother: Gerald Houghtaling of Austin, AR.
David is preceded in death by his father: Raymond; his mother: Beatrice and his sister: Geraldine Orvek.
David was a long time employee of Corning Glass Works and later World Kitchen. He was a devoted father and was always willing to help anyone in need.
It was David's wish that there would be no funeral or visitation. Carpenter's Funeral Home in Corning, NY has been entrusted with all arrangements.
