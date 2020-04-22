|
David John Darby, 81, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 in the Williamsport Home, Williamsport, PA of age-related causes. David is survived by his wife, Margaret Susan Davis Darby, daughter Christine Ann Darby Campbell of Coudersport, and daughter Stephanie Lea Darby of Wellsboro, and grandson Dennis James Campbell of Coudersport. He is also survived by his sister, Dr. Diane Katherine Darby Goldberger, and her sons David and Jeffery. He was preceded in death by his parents John Joseph Darby and Maude "Scoop" Neigly Darby of Elkland. A professor at Mansfield University, David was an avid hunter, especially turkeys, trapper, even bobcat, and fisherman, mostly trout. He treasured his many trips to Maine to visit family and fish for landlocked salmon in Sebago Lake. David attended Elkland High School and barber school, maintaining a barbering license for over 20 years although he never practiced the trade. He served in the Army from 1957-58. After mustering out, David attended Mansfield University graduating in 1965. He taught in Penn Yan High School in New York for three years before attending Penn State for graduate studies where he received his PhD in 1972. David happily returned to his alma mater Mansfield University to teach geography for 34 years before retiring in 2006. While at Mansfield, he started a badminton club that received an invitation to nationals for his team, a first for Mansfield. He won gold medals for mixed doubles, men's doubles and men's singles in the Pennsylvania Senior Olympics! "Darby" or "Doc" as he was known by friends and students, was proud of the several comprehensive plans he and his students researched and wrote for local townships. An early adopter of geographical technology, "Doc" facilitated the digital mapping of Tioga County gravesites by his students. In his spare time, he served as a Pennsylvania deputy game protector for over two decades. David enjoyed night hunting, judging night hunts, and trained his and others' dogs for that activity. His devotion to the land and our environment, combined with his woodlore and his unique ability to teach and convince, made him a key spokesperson for the small group of activists who defeated energy parks in the state following the Three Mile Island accident. David also served many years on the Tioga County Planning Commission and led the Blossburg Planning Commission. He started the Tioga Trappers Gathering that continues to this day. A devoted husband and father, David cared deeply about the people of Tioga County, his students, and his friends. He loved sharing his knowledge of the land, and valued learning from others. He was the best of Everyman. During this time of pandemic, visitation will be held at the Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland, please call 814-258-7320 to schedule a time. Interment will be on Sunday for a small gathering of family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. David Darby Student Book Scholarship at Mansfield Foundation, 71 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA 16933 or give.mansfieldfoundation.org. Online condolences may be made at www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 22, 2020