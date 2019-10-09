|
David John Dudek, 64 of Catalina, AZ passed away October 1, 2019. He was born June 16, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois and is survived by his wife Jackie, daughter Amanda (Michael) Gehl, son Ryan (Nicolette) Dudek and 2 grandsons Cason Dudek and Maxwell Gehl along with his sister Janice (Harold) Miller and brother Bruce (Beverly) Dudek and nephew Steven Dudek.
David was a longtime employee of Corning Inc. until his retirement and move to the Tucson, AZ area.
Celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Mark the Evangelist, 2727 W Tangerine Rd, Oro Valley, AZ 85742 in the chapel.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, any donations be mailed to Catalina State Park, attn: Jack-trail maintenance, 11570 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85737 where David was an avid hiker and bicyclist.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 9, 2019