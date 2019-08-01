|
Mr. David L. Lyons, 79, of Charlotte, NC passed away on Monday, July 29th, 2019 at Elmcroft Senior Living.
David was born on February 14th, 1940 in Newark, New York. He was the son of the late Mable (Duritt) and Leo Lyons, Sr.
He graduated from Corning Free Academy High School and very proudly served his country as a Marine out of Quantico, VA. Dave retired from Corning, Inc. in Corning, New York. He and his beloved wife of 42 years at the time of her passing, Phyllis Cosgrove Lyons, moved from Corning, NY to Hammondsport, NY, and later to Port Orange, FL. In 2018 he moved to Charlotte to be closer to family. Always on the go, he loved fishing, gardening, wood working, dancing, and model trains. David was a devout Catholic and was a long time member of both the Elks and VFW.
He is survived by his two daughters Michelle (Steven) Bonetto and Lauren Ruggles, as well as four grandchildren, Julia, Matthew, Stephen(Abigail) and Michael and by many beloved nieces, nephews and treasured friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 5th, 2019 from 6:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Charlotte. Burial will be private at the Salisbury National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226 or to your local animal rescue.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 1, 2019