David Lee Kennedy, age 74, passed away in Murrells Inlet, SC on Sunday, March 1st, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Dave was born on July 14, 1945 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Charles and Seda Kennedy. Dave showed an avid interest in music from a young age and earned a Bachelor of Science in Music from Duquesne University. He served in the Navy from 1967-1971 as a journalist on the USS Francis Marion and radio host at the naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. It was during this time, while on leave in Chicago, that he met the love of his life, Barbara. Dave and Barb were happily married for forty-eight years and had seven beautiful children. Dave worked as a music teacher for over 30 years in the Corning-Painted Post School District. His love of music was contagious and often sparked his students to develop a lifelong passion for it. Dave was a gifted musician and could bring you to tears with his majestic trumpet solos or his expressive tenor voice. Dave also enjoyed rocking out on the drums and the family basement often doubled as a practice space for his 80s cover band.
Dave had a long struggle with Parkinson's disease, but he fought long and hard to prolong his time with his family. Dave was fortunate to see all of his kids grow up, get married, and have their own children, who he also loved to be around. He continued to show his fighting spirit by boxing right up to the end at Rock Steady Boxing. Dave had a great sense of humor, and everyone that met him knew of his love of chicken wings and pretzels.
Dave was an active member of St. Michaels Catholic Church and was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus.
Dave is survived by his wife Barbara and his children: Bridget (John), Sean (Angela), Pat (Livia), Dan (Sarah), Mary (Matt), Mike (Elaine), and Katie (Aaron); seven grandchildren; and his two brothers, Warren and Jack Kennedy.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours at 10 am on March 6th at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. Garden City, SC 29576. The funeral mass will follow at 11.
At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers made in David's name to the Knights of Columbus #2107, 542 Cypress Ave. Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 6, 2020