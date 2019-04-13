Home

Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
David Vaughn Smith


1933 - 2019
David Vaughn Smith Obituary
David Vaughn Smith, "Mr. El Camino Man" age 86 of Painted Post, New York passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Corning Hospital.

He was born on March 20, 1933 in Painted Post, New York the son of the late William and Hazel Smith. David was a graduate of Painted Post High School. He married Betty Jean Tuttle on April 10, 1956. She preceded him in death on October 7, 2006. He was employed by Rhinehart Sand & Gravel as a heavy equipment operator for over 50 years before his retirement. It was there where he was nicknamed "Smitty".

In his early years, David enjoyed doing a lot of woodworking. Throughout his life, he owned and loved many dogs. He was an avid collector of El Caminos - he always wanted one, and now has seven. He and Bonnie loved attending car shows and enjoyed going to estate sales. David's friends would describe him as quiet with a joking nature. He enjoyed regular coffee meetings with his "cronies." He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

David is survived by his partner, Bonnie Winters of Painted Post and her children and grandchildren; nieces: Brenda (Brad) Abbey and their son of North Carolina, Debbie (Fran) Astolfi of Corning, NY; and his beloved canine, Camino.

In addition to his parents and wife, David was predeceased by one brother.

Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service 17 W. Pulteney Street Corning, New York. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 4:00 pm. Burial will take place in the family plot in Hope Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in David's name may be sent to the Finger Lakes SPCA, 72 Cameron St, Bath, NY 14810.

Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 13, 2019
