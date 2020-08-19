1/
David William Bodner
1960 - 2020
David William Bodner, 59, passed away from complications of diabetes on August 7, 2020 in Florida.

Born in Corning, NY on October 21, 1960, he was the son of the late Arthur Bodner and Donna (Smith) Bodner, who survives.

Originally from Big Flats, NY, David graduated from the University of South Florida and was a Stock Broker.

He is survived by his mother Donna Bodner of Keuka Lake/Juniper FL and his two sisters, Carolyn (Mike) Gaul of NC and Martha (Jay) Heim of CO. David is also survived by his companion Evelyn Neely of Odessa FL.

Burial at Pleasant Valley Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.

Local arrangements are being handled by the LaMarche Funeral Home, 35 Main St., Hammondsport, NY.

Published in The Leader on Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
LaMarche Funeral Home
35 Main St.
Hammondsport, NY 14840
607-569-2174
