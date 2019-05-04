|
Mrs. Dawn Marlene Northrup Hamilton, age 71, a resident of 1150 West Pungo Street, Belhaven, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Belhaven, conducted by Rev. Cris Noble.
Mrs. Hamilton was born in Canandaigua, N.Y. on July 22, 1947. She was the daughter of the late Wilfred Lee Northrup and Katherine Elizabeth Beam Linkowski. Mrs. Hamilton worked many years in restaurant management. After moving to Belhaven, she served as a first grade teacher at Pungo Christian Academy. Mrs. Hamilton was a devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was a member of the church choir and the United Methodist Women.
Mrs. Hamilton was married to Talmage O. Hamilton, who preceded her in death, September 5, 2015.
Mrs. Hamilton is survived by two sons, Kevin M. Luppino, Patrick B. Luppino (Billie Jo) all of Belhaven; daughter, Deborah H. Charette of Athens, TX; three sisters, Sandra K. Phillips (Rick) of Bedford, VA, Patricia A. Welch (Lauren) of Pulteney, N.Y., Deborah L. Smith of Bath, N.Y.; two brothers, Wilfred C. Northrup of Virginia Beach, VA, David M. Northrup of Jasper, N.Y.; and four grandsons, R.J. Cavender, Owen Charette, Adam Charette, Michael A. Luppino, several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Hamilton was preceded in death by two sisters, Bonnie L. Passino, Jacqueline M. Pryll and a brother, William Northrup.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Hamilton requested all donations be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 477 East Main Street, Belhaven, NC 27810.
Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com.
Paul Funeral Home of Belhaven is honored to serve the Hamilton family.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 4, 2019