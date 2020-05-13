Home

Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Dawn Marie Coles


1944 - 2020
Dawn Marie Coles Obituary
Dawn Marie Coles, age 76, of Corning, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. She was born on January 17, 1944 in Williamsport, PA, the daughter of the late Hiram and Grace (Hendricks) Stetler Sr.

Dawn graduated from Alfred University with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing and she received her Masters degree in Adult Education from Elmira College. Dawn retired from Corning Hospital following 30 years of service. Dawn enjoyed quilting for her family and also with her "STITCH" group, going on outings with her husband and her with her Red Hatter's group, the "Outrageous Sage's," and spending time at her lake house on Waneta Lake.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, James Coles Jr. of Corning, married on August 1, 1987. She is also survived and cherished by her four children, Joseph Contento, Jr. of Minnesota, David Contento of Corning, Maria (R. Brett) Desorcie of Painted Post, and Diana (Kelly) Dillinger of Texas, and her three grandchildren, Michael (Lori) and Garrett (Gina) Desorcie, and Chase Dillinger; two step-children, Tamara Rutledge of Westchester, PA, and James (Kelly) Coles, III of Sayre, PA, and four step-grandchildren, Donovan and Alesha Rutledge, Katie and Emily Coles. Further loved by her special cousin, Ginny Buck and close family friends, Gisele Maurer, and Linda & Bill Rial. In addition to her parents, Dawn was predeceased by her brothers, Charles, Hiram, Jr. and Scott Stetler.

Due to the current health crisis, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of Dawn's Life will take place at a later date, when the stay at home restrictions have been lifted. Please refer to www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com for service detail updates.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to give may make donations to Corning Meals on Wheels at www.cmowheels.com or the Food Bank of the Southern Tier at www.foodbankst.org.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 13, 2020
