Deanna R. Crane, age 81, of Corning, surrendered to the loving arms of Jesus, with her family by her side on Friday, April 26, 2019 at home. She was born on January 6, 1938 in Corning, the daughter of William and Myrtle ReSue Briggs. She married Boyd Crane Sr on August 5, 1955. He predeceased her on September 16, 2014.
Deanna was a loving, caring, and generous wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother, who dedicated her life to her family. She was a volunteer at hospice spreading the word of the Lord to patients during their final days. Deanna retired from Corning Inc in 1988 following 11 years of service.
She is survived by her son, Boyd Crane Jr of Corning, daughters and sons-in-law, Diana and Stephen Crosson of Painted Post, Rosena Lori Crane and Nathan Hogan of Corning, former son-in-law, Steve Pitts of Georgia, siblings, Wilma Hotalen of Painted Post, Donald Briggs of Florida, and Terry Briggs of Corning, grandchildren, Rachel (Tom) Peeples, Josiah (Amanda) Crosson, Matthew (Brittany) Crosson, Nicole (Shawn) O'Rourke, Amanda (Brad) Berggren, Jon (Rachel) Van Zile, Steven Pitts Jr, and Danielle Salter, eighteen great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Deanna was predeceased by her siblings, Marjorie Wiles, Maxine Wood, Carl Briggs, Patricia Bush, Stephen Briggs, and Barbara Rechichi.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. A celebration of Deanna's life will follow there at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at Chapel Knoll Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special Thank you to Melissa at CareFirst Hospice for her excellent care of Deanna.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations in Deanna's name to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 28, 2019