Delbert Samuel Crocker, 84, of Bath, NY passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 comfortably at home. He was born April 18, 1935 to the late Charles and Laura (Dobbin) Crocker. Delbert worked many years as a Dan Dee chip salesman and later retired from Steuben County Building and Grounds. After retirement Delbert continued keeping busy working as a Crossing Guard, Community Service Program and at the Bath Compost. He enjoyed his mornings at the Chat A Whyle restaurant and he was well known and loved around the town of Bath. He was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church and the Bath B.P.O.E. 1547. Delbert also belonged to the Chemung Valley Region Car Club (CVR) and was an avid car collector. Later in life his passion turned into restoring pedal tractors which he did right up until the end.
His beloved wife of 62 years, Jeanetta, predeceased him on July 31, 2019. Delbert is survived by his son, Randy (Cheryl) Crocker of Bath, NY and their children, Rachel (Michael) O'Connor and Emily Crocker, daughter, Della (Bob) Fisher of Kendall, NY and their children Matthew (Amber) Fisher and Sarah Fisher, daughter, Lynette (Jim) Stewart of Bath, NY and their children, Alex and Lydia Stewart and daughter Laurie Crocker of Bath, NY; four great grandchildren, Lexi, Allison and Braden O'Connor and Brantley Fisher, brother Charles, sisters Norine and Linda. He is predeceased by his sister Beverly. Friends are invited to call at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 pm with an Elks Service at 3:45 and Memorial Service at 4:00 pm with The Reverend Lynne Sharp officiating. Burial of Delbert and Jeanetta's cremains will be in McDowell Cemetery, Wayne, NY at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank Care First, especially Rachel for the wonderful care they provided to Delbert and to many family, friends and neighbors for their acts of kindness.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Delbert's name may be made to Finger Lakes SPCA, 72 Cameron Street, Bath, NY 14810 and Care First,3805 Meads Creek Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 6, 2019