Delphine Ann Pierri, age 95, formerly of Washington Street in Corning, NY died peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Elcor Health Services in Horseheads, NY.
Del was born in Williamsport, PA on September 19, 1923 to Giuseppe and Maria Rosaria (Imbriaco) Meconi. She graduated from Williamsport High School with a varsity letter in basketball. At that time, she moved to Corning to live with her sisters, Mary and Sylvia, and to work for Corning Glass Works.
She married a Corning native, Rocco Pierri on February 16, 1946 in her beloved St. Mary's Church. Del raised two children and then started and managed her own catering business for 35 years. Her sauce and meatballs were famous. She loved to cook and bake and won a baking contest at Corning Glass for her Easter pie. Italian waffle cookies were her favorite. She was a member and past president of the Italian-American Women's lodge. She was a founding volunteer of the Corning Meals on Wheels and continued to work until she moved to Rochester, NY at the age of eighty. Her friends and family volunteered to keep St. Mary's Church polished and clean. Del belonged to the Girl Scouts of America for 50 years. She was the leader of several troops during those years. Del co-chaired the annual Golf for Cancer for many years.
Del took a great deal of pride in her craft projects. She loved to sew, crochet, and embroider whatever she could do for herself and others.
Her husband of 54 years predeceased her in 2000. Del's granddaughter, Laura, predeceased her in 2011 as well as great grandson, Jackson, in 1996. She is predeceased by her sisters: Mary Devereaus, Sylvia Baldini, and Johanna Casale, as well as by her brothers: Dominic, Rocco, and Toselle.
She is survived by her daughter, Julia (Jim) Falzone of Pittsford, NY; son, David, of Painted Post, NY; brother, Pat Meconi of Wilmington, DE.; grandchildren: James (Jay) and Steve Falzone of New York, NY, and Christopher Pierri of Oklahoma City, OK; great grandchildren: James Hilliard of Webster and his father Richard Hilliard, and Chloe Pierri of Oklahoma City, OK; brothers-in-law: John Pierri, Sr., Joseph Pierri, Sr., Anthony (Joan) Pierri, and Ralph Lesso; sisters-in-law: Mickie Pierri and Betty Pierri; many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 30th from 4 - 7 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 9:30 AM on Friday, May 31st at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street, in Corning. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Corning Meals on Wheels, 144 Cedar St., Corning, NY 14830.
Delphine's family has entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 30, 2019