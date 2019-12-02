|
BATH, NY - Dennis Allen Campbell, 62, of Bath, NY passed away on Friday November 29, 2019 at dis home after a battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife Nancy (Scotchmer) Campbell of 43 years, sons Dennis Jr. of Corning, NY., and Jamie of Bath, NY., his mother Diane Campbell of Wayne, NY., and 4 sisters Diane, Dedra, DonnaJo, and Debbie, also 2 brothers Doug and David, and lots of nieces and nephews.
Dennis served in the US Army for 13 years and 11 years as the VA center in Bath. He also worked several years for Lance Fulagar.
Dennis loved his fishing and hunting and was an avid collector of many things. He was a kind and loving husband and father.
He will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Wayne Fire Department.
Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 2, 2019