Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-3376
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Wayne Fire Department
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Campbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Campbell Obituary
BATH, NY - Dennis Allen Campbell, 62, of Bath, NY passed away on Friday November 29, 2019 at dis home after a battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife Nancy (Scotchmer) Campbell of 43 years, sons Dennis Jr. of Corning, NY., and Jamie of Bath, NY., his mother Diane Campbell of Wayne, NY., and 4 sisters Diane, Dedra, DonnaJo, and Debbie, also 2 brothers Doug and David, and lots of nieces and nephews.

Dennis served in the US Army for 13 years and 11 years as the VA center in Bath. He also worked several years for Lance Fulagar.

Dennis loved his fishing and hunting and was an avid collector of many things. He was a kind and loving husband and father.

He will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Wayne Fire Department.

Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -