Diane H. Urda, age 57, of Kanona, NY passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at home. She was born March 17, 1963 in Bath, NY the daughter of the late George and Ruth (Ormsby) Harkin.



Diane was the Office Manager of Urda's Disposal in Kanona. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, David P. Urda Sr.; her children, Stephanie Lynn Urda (Adam Tubbs), Holly A. Urda-Gross (Bradley Gross) and David P. Urda Jr.; grandchildren, Ryan B. Gross and Brooke R. Gross, her brother James (Mary) Harkin; sisters, Sue Harkin, Helen Pisaneschi and Mary (Michael) Rogers; nieces, Caroline R. Rogers, Meredith Rogers, Sara Harkin, Stacy Ranck and Abigail Preston and many cousins and friends. Diane enjoyed doing crafts and was an avid book reader. She loved her children and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.



Family and friends are invited to call at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm. A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family.

