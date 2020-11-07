1/1
Diane H. Urda
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane H. Urda, age 57, of Kanona, NY passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at home.  She was born March 17, 1963 in Bath, NY the daughter of the late George and Ruth (Ormsby) Harkin. 

Diane was the Office Manager of Urda's Disposal in Kanona. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, David P. Urda Sr.; her children, Stephanie Lynn Urda (Adam Tubbs), Holly A. Urda-Gross (Bradley Gross) and David P. Urda Jr.; grandchildren, Ryan B. Gross and Brooke R. Gross, her brother James (Mary) Harkin; sisters, Sue Harkin, Helen Pisaneschi and Mary (Michael) Rogers; nieces, Caroline R. Rogers, Meredith Rogers, Sara Harkin, Stacy Ranck and Abigail Preston and many cousins and friends.  Diane enjoyed doing crafts and was an avid book reader.  She loved her children and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.  She will be dearly missed.

Family and friends are invited to call at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm.  A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
31 W. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-2733
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved