|
|
Diane Lee Walters, age 71, passed away at home in her sleep on May 7th, 2019. She was born February 17th, 1948 in Buffalo, NY to the late Albert and Evelyn Walters. She was a graduate of West High School where she met her husband the late Wayne Floyd Lewis who attended East High School. She grew up in Painted Post, NY on Olive Street. Survived by her two sons, David Lewis, husband Garrett Howell of Denver, CO and Jeffrey Lewis, wife Sherry Lewis of Phoenix, AZ, along with her grandchildren Taylor and Caden Lewis.
We will all miss her laugh, her jokes, her hugs, and mostly just seeing her smile. Mom, rest in peace. Your love and spirit will live on with us forever.
David & Jeff Lewis
Published in The Corning Leader on June 2, 2019