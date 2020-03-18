Home

Diane M. O'Brien


1956 - 2020
Diane M. O'Brien Obituary
Diane M. O'Brien, Age 63 of Avoca, NY. She was born October 20, 1956 in Penn Yan, NY, daughter of the late Francis and Dolores (Gublo) Sano and passed away on Sunday, March 15th 2020. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brother Christopher Sano. Diane is survived by her loving husband of 16 years, Stephen O'Brien; her cousin Vinnie Sano; her great aunt Rose Warakomski; along with her extended family and friends.

PUBLIC SERVICES HAVE BEEN CANCELLED IN RESPONSE TO CDC AND NYS REGULATIONS.

Private committal and interment will be held at a later date in Valley View Cemetery in Avoca, NY. In Diane's memory, please consider making a donation to an animal shelter of your choice.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 18, 2020
