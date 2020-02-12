|
Dianne Lynn Ellington Smith Age 65 of Bath, NY passed away on Sunday February 9, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital.
Dianne was born December 31, 1954 in Hornell, NY the daughter of Lewis and Virginia Hawkins Ellington. She was pre-deceased by her mother and father and sister Linda Ellington Hicks.
Dianne has been with her devoted husband, Calvin Uram, for over 30 years. Dianne just retired as Program Director from Pathways, Inc. in Corning after 17 years. Prior to that she worked at the St. James Match Program. She earned undergraduate degrees from Alfred State and Alfred University, and then obtained her Masters in Social Work from Marywood University.
She loved her family and treasured the time she spent with them. She enjoyed gardening and visiting with friends. Dianne truly had a heart of gold and helped and cared for so many. Dianne is survived by her husband Calvin Uram; sons: Nathan and Nicholas Uram of Bath, NY; brothers: Edward Ellington of Hornell, NY and James Ellington of Hartsville, NY; sisters and brothers-in-law: Donna & Joseph Accardi of Newark Valley, NY, Deborah & Jack Hollowell of Hornell, NY; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Bond & Davis Funeral Home, 107 E. Steuben St., Bath N.Y. on Saturday February 15, 2020 1PM. Dianne's Funeral and Committal Services will be held with Sis Conrad officiating. Interment in Hartsville Cemetery in Hartsviile, NY.
Those wishing may contribute in Dianne's memory to the .
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 12, 2020