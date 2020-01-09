Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
155 State St
Corning, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominick Lisi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominick Lisi


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dominick Lisi Obituary
Dominick Lisi, age 63, of Corning, NY died Monday, January 6, 2020 doing what he loved, building and repairing things for friends and family.

Dominick was born on June 7, 1956 in Corning to Dominic and Sophie (Ermy) Lisi. He was a graduate of East High School and married Mary Kay McCaffery on September 16, 1978. Dominick worked for over 20 years for Conrail then later became a self employed contractor. He loved helping people and spending time with friends and family. Dominick's energy brought life to the room and his stories kept everyone laughing. He will always be remembered for his selfless acts.

He is survived by his wife Mary Kay; son, Dominick Lisi of Los Angeles; daughter, Colleen (James) Markle of Horseheads; granddaughter, Stella Jean Markle; sister; Theresa (Thomas) Rossettie of Corning; brother; Joseph (Heather) Lisi of Hornell; sisters-in-law; Theresa Lisi of Painted Post, Colleen (Henry) Mapes of Campbell; Kathleen (Terry Nichols) McCaffery of Rochester; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dominick was predeceased by his brother, Anthony Lisi; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Patrick McCaffery, Kelly McCaffery, and Maureen Alford.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 9th from 5 - 8 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc. 216 East First Street in Corning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street in Corning on Friday January 10th at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Corning.

Memorial donations may be made in Dominick's memory to All Saints Parish, 158 State Street, Corning, NY 14830.

Dominick's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dominick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -