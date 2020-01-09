|
|
Dominick Lisi, age 63, of Corning, NY died Monday, January 6, 2020 doing what he loved, building and repairing things for friends and family.
Dominick was born on June 7, 1956 in Corning to Dominic and Sophie (Ermy) Lisi. He was a graduate of East High School and married Mary Kay McCaffery on September 16, 1978. Dominick worked for over 20 years for Conrail then later became a self employed contractor. He loved helping people and spending time with friends and family. Dominick's energy brought life to the room and his stories kept everyone laughing. He will always be remembered for his selfless acts.
He is survived by his wife Mary Kay; son, Dominick Lisi of Los Angeles; daughter, Colleen (James) Markle of Horseheads; granddaughter, Stella Jean Markle; sister; Theresa (Thomas) Rossettie of Corning; brother; Joseph (Heather) Lisi of Hornell; sisters-in-law; Theresa Lisi of Painted Post, Colleen (Henry) Mapes of Campbell; Kathleen (Terry Nichols) McCaffery of Rochester; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dominick was predeceased by his brother, Anthony Lisi; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Patrick McCaffery, Kelly McCaffery, and Maureen Alford.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 9th from 5 - 8 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc. 216 East First Street in Corning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street in Corning on Friday January 10th at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Corning.
Memorial donations may be made in Dominick's memory to All Saints Parish, 158 State Street, Corning, NY 14830.
Dominick's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 9, 2020