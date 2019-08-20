|
Don E. Divens Sr., age 69 of Hornby, New York passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at home. He was born on November 18, 1949 in Corning, New York, the son of the late Clifford and Ruth Divens.
Don was a graduate of West High School, class of 1967. He married Freda C. Leonard on May 13, 1967. He was the Town of Hornby Highway Superintendent for 37 years, earning the distinction of longest serving Town Highway Superintendent in New York State. Don was also the past President of the Steuben County Highway Association. He served as a life member of Hornby Volunteer Fire Department, holding numerous positions including Fire Chief.
Family was everything to Don and he will be remembered for the love he showed for his family, especially his grandchildren. He was very proud of all 6 of his grandchildren, always attending their many sporting events or go-kart races.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Freda C. Divens of Hornby, New York; sons: Don E. Divens Jr. of Hornby, New York; Ron (Colleen) Divens of Hornby, New York; Daughter: Kelly (Richard) Easling Jr. of Beaver Dams, New York. His six VERY special grandchildren: Justin (Megan) Divens of Ashville, North Carolina; Jayme Divens of Syracuse, New York; Courtney Divens of Hornby, New York; Natalie (Tucker Simons) Divens of Hornby, New York; Alexis Easling of Beaver Dams, New York; Richard (Willy) Easling of Beaver Dams, New York; siblings: Dora Kelly of Corning, New York; Jim (Barbara) Divens of Corning, New York; Shirley (Howard) McFall of Lindley, New York; Barb (Larry) Waxman of Horseheads, New York; Dan (Carol) Divens of Painted Post, New York; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from Noon-3:00pm. A funeral service will immediately follow with Rev. Matt Pickering officiating. Burial will take place in Oldfield Cemetery, Hornby.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's name may be sent to: Hornby Fire Department, 4860 Hornby Rd, Beaver Dams, NY 14812.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 20, 2019