Donald Allan Blowers, age 90, went to be with his Savior and Master, Jesus Christ, on December 18, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Lois Verlee Kasten Blowers.
He is survived by: daughters, Rebecca Harvey of Punxsutawney and Anita [Elon] Morley of Mifflinburg; sons, Donald [Pam] Blowers of Monroe, NC and Stephen [Pamela] Blowers of Estonia, EU; brother, David [Faith] Blowers of Wellsboro, PA and sister, Elaine Blowers of Painted Post, NY; 15 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by an "adopted" son, Thomas [Kate] Dieffenbacher, currently of Estonia, EU and his three children. He was predeceased by his parents, Everette and Evelyn Blowers; a sister, Priscilla Blowers; and brother, Phillip Blowers.
Donald Blowers' life was one of service to his Lord in various areas of public and Christian education, pastoring, and missionary trips to Russia, Ukraine, Mongolia, and Estonia. His greatest joy was to help others find Christ as their Savior.
Visitation will be 11:00 am at Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, 312 East Locust Street, Clearfield, PA on Monday, December 23, 2019. Service will be at 12:00 PM with Rev. Charles MacDonald of WV and Rev. David Blowers of PA officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations for the many missionaries that they supported, should be sent payable to: Trinity Trust Mission with a memo 'In memory of Donald A. Blowers' at: 3094 Old Heinz Rd NE, Corydon, IN 47112-2352. A tax-deductible receipt will be sent to each contributor.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 21, 2019