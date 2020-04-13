|
|
Donald E. Corby, 85, of Corning, NY, passed away in the early morning hours of April 4th, 2020 in Lakeland, Fl. He slipped away peacefully during sleep after a long battle with dementia.
Born March 20, 1935, he was the youngest of 5 children born to Joseph and Julia Corby. He is predeceased by all 4 siblings: Catherine, Eleanor, Thomas, and Jeanette.
Don leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Darla May (Thompson) Corby, of Corning, NY, his son Kevin, daughter Kimberly, son-in-law Edward, and daughter-in-law Karen.
Don is predeceased by his eldest son Brian. His grandchildren include Scott, Ashley, Tayler, Matthew, Autumn, Mandie, and Joseph.
Don and Darla made their home in Corning for the better part of their first 40 years together.
Don enjoyed a long career working for Ingersoll Rand in Painted Post, NY.
He also was an active member of the Catholic church and St. Mary's boys basketball coach.
One of his favorite activities was playing golf and spending time on the course.
After Don retired, he and Darla moved to Florida to enjoy the sun and to actually live on the golf course. His second "car" was his golf cart and he loved being able to drive the cart to the course or take his dog Sam for a cruise. Known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor, he could always make you laugh; even up in his last days.
Don was so proud of his two holes-in-one he had accomplished on 2 different courses.
A private, pre-cremation ceremony was held on Sunday, 5 April at the Sentry-Morrison Funeral Home in Lakeland, FL for his immediate family.
Due to the health crisis, a celebration of life is being planned for early this summer.
Just a thought, in lieu of flowers or donations, take a moment to simply look up and smile.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 13, 2020