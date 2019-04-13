|
Donald D. Hawkins, age 87 of Addison, New York passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers.
He was born on June 9, 1931 in Almond, New York, the son of the late Andrew and Marie Hawkins. He was a graduate of Alfred Almond High School. He married Gertrude Driscoll on April 27, 1957. She preceded him in death in 1985. He joined the United States Air Force, serving from 1948 to 1953. He later began working for the U.S. Post Office retiring with 25 years of service.
Don will be remembered for his love of the outdoors. He enjoyed tending his lawn, flower gardens and vegetable gardens. He also loved listening to old country music, watching Western movies and working on puzzles.
Donald is survived by his children: Donald Lynn (Liz), Daryl, Daryn, Dana (Faye), Darcelle (Jeff Balcer) and David; grandchildren: Kayla (Chad) Cambra, Tyler (Megan) Moyer, Matthew Hawkins; great grandchildren: Chelsea, Madalynn, Breyden and Easton Cambra.
In addition to his parents and wife, Donald was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
In accordance with his wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall St., Addison, NY 14801, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald's name may be sent to a .
Don's family would like to thank Gabrielle Davis for the loving care she provided Don, who was like a grandfather to her.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 13, 2019