LaMarche Funeral Home
35 Main St.
Hammondsport, NY 14840
607-569-2174
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
LaMarche Funeral Home
35 Main St.
Hammondsport, NY 14840
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
LaMarche Funeral Home
35 Main St.
Hammondsport, NY 14840
Donald Edmond Patoine Sr.


1957 - 2019
Donald Edmond Patoine Sr. Obituary
Donald Edmond Patoine Sr., 62, of Hammondsport, NY passed peacefully on October 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Hardwick, VT on June 27, 1957, he was the son of Henry and Therese Patoine. Donald attended school in Danville VT and worked in carpentry, mechanical, and logging. In 1990, he moved to New York, where he worked for the Village of Hammondsport and started his own tree service. He took great pride in this. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and spending time with those he loved. He had an infectious personality and was always willing to lend a helping hand. In his words, "Remember, life is laughter." In memory of Donald, please do something to make someone else smile.

Donald is survived by his Fiancee, Havahi Hume (Sandy), three sons, Shawn Goss (Shylynn Goss), Michael Patoine, Donald Patoine (Erin Patoine), and six grandchildren (Emma, Marissa, Leah, Wyatt, Eli and Odin), brothers Mike Patoine, John Patoine (Bonnie), Joe Patoine (Vicky), Allen Patoine, and sister Sue Leach (Russell). He was predeceased by his parents Henry and Therese and an infant sister, Helen.

Visiting hours will take place at LaMarche Funeral Home in Hammondsport, NY, Saturday, October 26th from 12-2 with service being held at 2 pm.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 22, 2019
