Keuka Lake: April 3, 2020 passed away peacefully at the age of 90. Predeceased by his wife Mary Anne (Delaney) and parents, Guy and Dorothy Dann and Harold Lovejoy. Don is survived by his companion Beverly Severn, children, Jeffery, Carolyn (Scott) Mathis, Guy (Linda). Grandchildren, Parker, Lucy, Lauren, Carter, Emma (Trent) Quinby, and great grandson Oliver Quinby.
Don led an adventurous young life growing up in Corning with many lifelong friends. During these years he spent many summers with his friends on Keuka Lake swimming, sailing and up to as much fun as possible.
Don was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Dentistry and a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, Armor. He enjoyed practicing dentistry for 34 years retiring in 1993, in Corning, NY. After retirement he continued to be active in Rotary, and volunteering at the Glenn Curtiss Museum. Don was an avid reader, skier and had a lifelong passion for sailing. Don made many close friends over his lifetime who he stayed in touch with until his passing.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial will be postponed until hopefully in the latter part of September. Details can be found at the Genesee Valley Cremation website, https://www.geneseevalleycremation.com/. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Autism UP (autismup.org) 50 Science Parkway Rochester, NY 14620 or the Hammondsport Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 9, 2020