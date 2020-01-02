|
|
On Sunday, December 29, 2019, Jesus greeted Donald "Don" F. Jacquier into heaven. There he was reunited with his daughter Donna, Grandson Chad, and brothers Robert and William. The grandest reunification is with his parents Francis and Ethel Jacquier.
He was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa and great grandpa, brother and uncle, that will be deeply missed
by all that knew and loved him. Donald is survived by the love of his life Joyce, whom he created a life story with for the past 66 years. Together they raised three sons whom he shared his love of business adventures with and always had a story to tell. He is survived by sons, Raymond (Andrea) , Richard (Debbra) and Ronald (Debra) . Grandpa and Great Grandpa were among some of his favorite names to be called. He is survived by 11 Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren spanning New York, Connecticut and Florida, places which were near and dear to his heart. Don is also survived by his sister Joyce Jacquier.
Don was born on May 6,1927 in Winsted, Connecticut to an active farm family. He attended the University of Connecticut studying agriculture . He enlisted in the Navy and spent his time on the USS Grand Canyon. After which he returned to Connecticut and college. While working in agricultural sales he met the love of his life, Joyce. He worked 30 years for AGWAY, starting in farm feed and supplies, selling all agriculture equipment and advancing to supervising and constructing agriculture buildings. Eventually Don and Joyce opened Hill n' Hollow Campground and poured their heart and souls into the land. In retirement they traveled and visited several campgrounds up and down the east coast, grandchildren frequently in tow, making memories. He loved attending car shows, a good farmers market and was not one to pass up a good BBQ or family gathering for any occasion.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 04, 2020 at Hammondsport United Methodist Church, 35 Lake St. Hammondsport, NY. Calling hours will be at eleven o'clock, with services at noon, a luncheon following. The family request that all that wish to celebrate his joyous memories please attend.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Don's memory to Hammondsport United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 2, 2020