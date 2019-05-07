|
Donald L. Masti, 66, of Bath, NY died Friday May 3, 2019.
He was born March 4, 1953 in Bath, the son of the late Henry and Eleanor Masti.
Donnie was the beloved brother of Henry and Nancy Smith-Masti, Ronald and Fawn Masti and David and Julia Masti and much loved uncle of Ryan, Robert, Sarah (Patrick) Haggerty and Tim O'konski Masti. He was predeceased by his parents Henry and Eleanor and sister-in-law, JoAnn Masti.
Donnie retired from the Bath V.A.M.C. after 35 years of service. He was a member of NARFE and a parishioner at St. Mary's Church in Bath. Donnie had a great outgoing personality who made friends easily and would help whoever he could. He was an avid walker and proud to say he walked seven miles every other day.
Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, May 8th from 1:00-3:00 and 5:00-7:00 pm at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 9th at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Church in Bath with Father James Jaeger presider, followed by a graveside service in French Hill Cemetery, N. Cameron, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Donnie's name may be made to Cerebral Palsy Foundation at yourcpf.org or support.woundedwarriorproject.org or a .
Published in The Corning Leader on May 7, 2019