Donald P. Kuenzli, "The one and only," age 78 of Painted Post, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at home. He was born on December 8, 1940 in Endicott, the son of Earl Kuenzli and Clara Emerson. He married Darlene Bovaird on June 26, 1960 in Addison.
Don was a self taught hard working man whose skills included carpentry, roofing, and welding. He enjoyed camping, road trips, visiting coffee shops, and he had bright blue eyes. Don had faith in the Lord and he studied the bible in his spare time.
Don is survived by wife, Darlene, children, Nikki (Charles) Ray and Donald (Chris) Kuenzli Jr, grandchildren, Stephen Sr (Heather), Heidi, Amber, and Jerry, great grandchildren, Stephen, Jr, Bella, Jeremiah, Livia, Jo Jo, Abby, Jaxon, Sophie, Zachary, Johnny, and Michael, sister, Betty Sheffield of Ithaca, and brother, Earl (Linda) Drake Jr of Johnson City, sister-in-law, Alice Kuenzli, and several nieces and nephews. Donald was predeceased by his sister, Irene Ward, brothers, Earl Kuenzli Jr, Kenneth Kuenzli, Robert Kuenzli, and Ronald Kuenzli.
A memorial service will be held at the Kuenzli private residence, 110 Creekside Drive, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Carefirst Hospice for their excellent care of Donald.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 28, 2019