Donald Raymond Warren (75), aka "Don," "Donnie Ray," "Donnie Damnit," "Donnie.com
," "The Kingfish," and "Old Mustard" of Bath, NY, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, surrounded by family and listening to the music he loved. He is predeceased by his parents: Florence Elizabeth (Pace) and Joseph A. Warren; son, Wayne A. Yost; brother-in-law, Roy McGowan; and nephew, Roy McGowan II. He is survived by his partner, Janet Schroeder, of Bath, NY; daughters: Lisa (Terry) Aulgur of Wilmington, DE; Laura (Michael West) Warren Hill of Vestal, NY; and Emily (Pete) Gilbert of Lakewood, OH; six grandchildren: Brendan and Natalie Gilbert, Richard Liam Hill VII, and Jack, William & Benjamin Aulgur; a sister, Diane McGowan of Eustis, FL; and, nephew, Scott McGowan of Albany, GA.
Don was born in Corning, NY, on February 4, 1945. He spent much of his youth in Florida, where he simultaneously formed a life-long love of music and became a Baptist, taking himself to church at the age of 8. Subsequently, he discovered Elvis Presley as well as an entrepreneurial spirit, learning to make his own money picking cotton in the fields of Titi, GA.
Don returned to NY in middle school where he began honing his dance skills to songs such as "Sleepwalk" and "Stagger Lee." There, he established the lifelong principle that the best defense was a good offense. He attended Painted Post High School for two years (as a member of the last graduating class of 1963) and then Ovid Central School for two years. In 1965, Don earned a GED diploma and welding certification.
After a stint as a fireman, Don enlisted in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam Conflict, attending boot camp at Parris Island. After an honorable discharge, he moved to Los Angeles, CA., where he worked for Mobil Oil, drank with Steve McQueen at the Whisky a Go Go, and labored on a cattle ranch. This stage of Don's life was accompanied by the music of Jimmy Hendrix, Linda Rondstadt, The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, Carlos Santana, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Three Dog Night, and The Rolling Stones.
Returning again to NY, Don continued his entrepreneurship by opening a car sales business and a thrifty store following the 1972 flood in Corning. His business ventures evolved until he was the third largest federally licensed collectible firearms dealer in the country. Throughout the 1980s, he toured the nation's gun show circuit with the radio tuned to Hank Williams, Jr, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings and The Eagles. Later, Don's family started a successful restaurant, the Seafood Center, in Horseheads, NY. At the conclusion of his working life, he retired from the Schuyler County Office for the Aging, where among other things, he enjoyed delivering food in the Meals on Wheels program.
Throughout his life, Don was an avid outdoorsman, hunting in the U.S. and Canada. He holds the Boone and Crocket record for the 16th largest Pronghorn Antelope in the world, as well as trophy moose, elk, deer, caribou, grizzly and black bear. He was also a motor enthusiast and drove racecars for most of his life, including nitrous-fueled motorcycles, asphalt modified racecars, street stocks and land-speed racing. Two great racings moments were winning the Track Championship at Dundee in the late 1980's and then, at the age of 70, exceeding 200 mph on a 1-mile airstrip in his custom built 1982 Pontiac Firebird in Loring, Maine. To keep himself busy in retirement, he rebuilt several favored vehicles, including his award-winning 1955 Chevy pickup "Kachina."
Throughout his years, Don was known to have built and re-built many houses in Steuben County, where he also walked the plowed fields, typically after rainstorms, in search of arrowheads and Native American artifacts. The décor in those homes always reflected his study of Native American and Western art and culture.
Don spent his life in search of adventure, new experiences, spirituality and the perfect soundtrack. He instilled a love of music in all of his girls, having spent time together at live shows including: The Bangles, Donna the Buffalo, Bruce Hornsby, and Crosby, Stills and Nash. He also told anyone who would listen that his girls were his greatest achievement.
At the conclusion of his life, Don re-dedicated himself to Christ and spent time studying the Bible. A celebration of his life will be held at a time when it can safely occur. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pantry of Angels, P.O. Box 60, Lindley, NY 14858.