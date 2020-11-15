BATH, NY.; Donna J. Simonson, 73, passed away on Thursday November 12, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. She was born in Malden, Mass. On September 6, 1947 the daughter of the late Dr. George Yost and Dorothy Yost.



She graduated from Haverling High School in 1965. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Keuka College. She was the Finance Director for Steuben ARC for many years, before becoming a self employed accountant and Business owner.



Donna was very proud to be the 1st and only female Mayor of Bath, NY.



She enjoyed crafting and sewing, an avid reader and enjoyed her trips to the casino. Her best memories were her time at Keuka Lake and the beaches vacations with her family.



She was predeceased by her parents and brother Frank Yost.



She is survived by her lifetime partner Alan Haynes, 2 daughters Stephanie (Scott) Burke of Branchport, NY and Kelly (Brian) Pratt of Summerfield, NC., grandchildren Brian Burke, Zachary (Britney) Burke, Noah Pratt and Emma Pratt, great grandchild Riley Burke. Sister Marie (Matt) Benesh, brother Mark Yost and several nieces and nephews.



DUE TO COVID 19 ONLY 33 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT ONE TIME. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AND THE USE OF HAND SANITIZER AFTER ENTERING.



Calling hours are being observed on Monday November 16, 2020 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath. Private Funeral Service will be hold at the convenience of the family. Burial Glenview Cemetery Pulteney, NY.



In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be made in Donna's name to the Pulteney Free Library 9226 County Route 74 Pulteney, NY 14874.

