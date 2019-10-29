Home

Donna Jean (Allen) Wydner


1938 - 2019
Donna Jean (Allen) Wydner Obituary
Donna Jean Wydner (Allen) of Avoca, NY born May 11, 1938 in Avoca, NY passed away October 25, 2019. Throughout the years, she was employed at various establishments, including Molly's Diner, Bern Furniture, Smokey's and lastly Corning, Inc. when she decided to stay home and care for her husband.

Donna enjoyed baking, especially with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved her special time with her family. Her favorite activities were camping and boating, especially on the yearly vacations to Canada with her husband, children and grandchildren. Donna loved reading books and singing. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Frank Wydner, and took various trips including Hawaii. Donna was a girl scout leader when her daughter was in girl scouts.

She is survived by her loving children, Son Randy D. Wydner (Pam) of Avoca; daughter Dawn W. Ulmer (John) of Port Jervis; stepson Frank L. Wydner Jr. (Debbie) of Dillsburg, PA.; Brothers Alton Allen; William Wise of Chenango Forks; Sisters Lillian Belanger (Reynold) of Avoca and Judith Blake of Hornell, NY that she raised for years after the passing of their parents; Marlene Schillinger of Conesus; 7 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 48 years, Frank L. Wydner, Sr.; Mother Anna Early; Father Guy Allen; Brothers Ross Allen, Elwin Allen, Paul Allen, Milton Allen; Sisters Paulene Wise and Elsie Drum; and Grandchild Stephen Cooley.

Calling hours are from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Avoca United Methodist Church, where a funeral service will take place following the calling hours at 4 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Barre Butts officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery, Avoca.

A reception at the Avoca United Methodist Church will follow the burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Avoca United Methodist Church or the Avoca Fire Department.

Arrangements are with the Avoca Funeral Home, 22. N. Main St., Avoca. Online condolences or remembrances of Donna are welcome at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 29, 2019
