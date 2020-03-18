|
Doris Anna Russell, age 91 of Corning, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers.
She was born on October 4, 1928 in Antrim, PA, the daughter of the late William Williams and Blanche (Kajenski) Williams. She married Hartford John Russell on February 3, 1947 in Westminster, MD. Doris was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed watching birds that adorned her feeders. In her younger years she enjoyed camping, baking, flower gardening and was a wonderful seamstress who did alterations for family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters: Lyle Wasson and Faylyn (James) DiGirolamo; and son, Daniel; grandchildren: Jennifer, Shawn (Amy), Ali, Jesse (Susie), Latif, Stephen, Tyler (Breonna), Jamie and Shelby; great-grandchildren: Tyrique, Anna, Caitlyn, Aidan, Exzavier, Izaya, Kale, Oliver; sisters-in-law: Connie Williams and Betty Borders; brothers-in-law: Robert, Ronald, James, Leslie and Frank Russell; and several nieces and nephews.
Anna was predeceased by her parents; husband, Hartford; daughter, Connie; sister, Helen; brothers: Bill, Edward, Bernard, Anthony, Francis and Stanley; and sister-in-law, Mabel.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1:30 PM at St. Mary's Cemetery, Corning, NY. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris' name may be sent to the Corning Food Pantry, 11715 E Corning Rd, Corning, NY 14830 or to All Saints Parish, 158 State St, Corning, NY 14830.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 18, 2020