Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Corning, NY
View Map

Doris Anna Russell


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Anna Russell Obituary
Doris Anna Russell, age 91 of Corning, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers.

She was born on October 4, 1928 in Antrim, PA, the daughter of the late William Williams and Blanche (Kajenski) Williams. She married Hartford John Russell on February 3, 1947 in Westminster, MD. Doris was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed watching birds that adorned her feeders. In her younger years she enjoyed camping, baking, flower gardening and was a wonderful seamstress who did alterations for family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters: Lyle Wasson and Faylyn (James) DiGirolamo; and son, Daniel; grandchildren: Jennifer, Shawn (Amy), Ali, Jesse (Susie), Latif, Stephen, Tyler (Breonna), Jamie and Shelby; great-grandchildren: Tyrique, Anna, Caitlyn, Aidan, Exzavier, Izaya, Kale, Oliver; sisters-in-law: Connie Williams and Betty Borders; brothers-in-law: Robert, Ronald, James, Leslie and Frank Russell; and several nieces and nephews.

Anna was predeceased by her parents; husband, Hartford; daughter, Connie; sister, Helen; brothers: Bill, Edward, Bernard, Anthony, Francis and Stanley; and sister-in-law, Mabel.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1:30 PM at St. Mary's Cemetery, Corning, NY. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris' name may be sent to the Corning Food Pantry, 11715 E Corning Rd, Corning, NY 14830 or to All Saints Parish, 158 State St, Corning, NY 14830.

To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -