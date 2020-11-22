Doris Charlotte Metcalf, age 91 of Westfield passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Williamsport Regional Medical Center.
Born March 3, 1929 in Hornell, NY, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Eliza (McAllister) Burdick. On April 5th, 1957 in Brookfield she married Robert L. Metcalf. Charlotte and Robert lived on and operated the family's Century Farm where they raised their family. She was active in the Brookfield United Methodist Church, Brookfield Cemetery Association, Victoria Grange and Tioga County Republican Women.
Charlotte had a fascination with owls and has owls all over her house. She was also a breast cancer survivor. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years Robert; a daughter, Robin Lynn Conkey and a sister, Isabellle Cammaratta. She is survived by a son; Charles (Judith) Metcalf of Westfield; a stepdaughter Cheryl (James) Cady of Westfield; a granddaughter Megan Metcalf (Kevin Ward) of Louisville, KY; grandsons, Jared (Jackie) Metcalf of Westfield, Jeff (Nettie) Cady of Westfield and Stacy (Alice) Cady of Westfield; Several great and great great grandchildren; her brother, Richard (Donna) Burdick of Troupsburg, NY and a sister Margaret Klock of Gaithersburg, Md.
Due to the Covid 19 virus restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Brookfield Cemetery. Next spring/summer when conditions warrant a Celebration of Life service will be held at the Brookfield United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Brookfield United Methodist Church or the Brookfield Cemetery Association. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.