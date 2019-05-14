Home

H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
(607) 458-5153
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
8:00 PM
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
Doris I. Bliss, 90, of Addison Back Road, Addison, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers in Painted Post.

Doris was born in Rochester, NY on July 18, 1928, the daughter of the late Jesse J. and Ica B. (Clark) Miles. She married George A. Bliss on September 13, 1947 in Osceola, PA. George preceded her in death on March 2, 1997.

Doris held various jobs in her life including working for Westinghouse Electric in Bath, Thrayer Products in Elmira and finally, she spent several years working in food service at Corning-Painted Post West High School.

She attended the Woodhull Community Church for several years. She enjoyed cooking, canning and reading. She adored her grandchildren and cherished her time with them. Doris was active in the operation of the Addison Little League concession stand and was well known for her hotdog meat sauce. She continued to make her sauce for the little league long after her own boys were involved in play.

Besides her husband George, Doris was predeceased by her daughter, Georgia Ann Chartrand, her son, George A. Bliss Jr., her sister, Betty Smith and her brothers, Donald Miles, Jesse Miles, Arnold "Duane" Miles, Gale Miles and Elwood "Pete" Miles.

She is survived by her daughter, Awilda "Wink" Bliss of Lauderdale, MS, her son and daughter in law, Scott and Pam Bliss of Addison, her grandchildren, Joy (David) Chambers, Charlene Wigington, Billy (Ashlyn) Burkes and Tara Bliss (Curtis Berleue), many great grandchildren, her brother, Phillip Webb and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Tuesday, May 14 from 6 to 8 pm at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St. Woodhull, NY. Funeral services will follow there at 8 pm with Rev. Brian Diffenbacher officiating.

Burial will take place in Woodhull Cemetery on Wednesday at 11 am.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 14, 2019
