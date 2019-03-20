Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Obourn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris M. Obourn


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris M. Obourn Obituary
Doris M. Obourn, age 93 of Painted Post, NY passed away on Sunday, March 17th, 2019 at Guthrie Corning Hospital. She was born on September 16th, 1925 in Galeton, PA to Claude and Daisy (Grover) Klock.

She was a communicant of All Saints Parish where she would regularly attend Eucharist at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Painted Post.

Doris is survived by her daughter: Mary Obourn (Jim) Griggs of Houston, TX; 7 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her daughter: JoAnn Obourn Sundquist; brothers: Leonard Klock, Howard Klock; sister: Ruth Houghtelling.

The family would like to thank Cindy Barnes for her kindness and care she provided.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris's name may be sent to: Corning Meals on Wheels, 144 Cedar Street, Corning, NY 14830 or the Fingerlakes SPCA, 72 Cameron St, Bath, NY 14810.

It was Doris's wish that there be no services.

Kind words and fond memories may be shared with her family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now