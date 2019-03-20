|
Doris M. Obourn, age 93 of Painted Post, NY passed away on Sunday, March 17th, 2019 at Guthrie Corning Hospital. She was born on September 16th, 1925 in Galeton, PA to Claude and Daisy (Grover) Klock.
She was a communicant of All Saints Parish where she would regularly attend Eucharist at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Painted Post.
Doris is survived by her daughter: Mary Obourn (Jim) Griggs of Houston, TX; 7 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her daughter: JoAnn Obourn Sundquist; brothers: Leonard Klock, Howard Klock; sister: Ruth Houghtelling.
The family would like to thank Cindy Barnes for her kindness and care she provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris's name may be sent to: Corning Meals on Wheels, 144 Cedar Street, Corning, NY 14830 or the Fingerlakes SPCA, 72 Cameron St, Bath, NY 14810.
It was Doris's wish that there be no services.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 20, 2019