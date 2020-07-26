1/1
Doris Way Lawhorn
1931 - 2020
Lawhorn, Doris Way, age 89, passed away July 21, 2020 at Otterbein of Middletown, OH.

She was born June 11, 1931 to Isaac Burrell & Dorothy Grace Knapp in Dansville, NY.

She was a senior account clerk for Corning-Painted Post Area School District for 26 years, retiring in 1986. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Haines City, FL where she was an elder and an officer in the Presbyterian Women's Association. Also a member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church. Doris was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who was a perfect role model as a Christian.

She is survived by her children, Nancy W. (Brad) Svalberg of Gilford, CT and Thomas V. (Sharlotte) Way of Lebanon, OH; step-daughters, Diane (Richard) McLean and Celia Lawren both of Knoxville, TN; 6 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 7 step-great-grandchildren; brother, Bruce (Kathy) Knapp of Dansville, NY; sisters, Ruth Giles of Alexandria, VA and Marilyn Richards of Beverly Hills, FL and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Vance I. Way in 1997 and her second husband, James N. Lawhorn in 2013, and a brother, Chester Knapp.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a church or charity of your choice in memory of Doris Way Lawhorn.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com

Published in The Leader on Jul. 26, 2020.
