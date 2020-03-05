|
Dorotha E. Mogren, age 97, formerly of Decatur Street in Corning, NY went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Absolut Care at Three Rivers in Painted Post.
Dottie was born on December 16, 1922 in Corning to Guy and Dorothy (Hamilton) McIntyre. She worked at Corning Glass Works and the Convenient Food Mart on Pulteney Street. She was a life-long member of North Baptist Church and was famous for her homemade cookies.
Dottie has nine children: Jerry (Carol), Tom (Jackie), Jim (Jeanette), Sam, Sylvia, Sandy Kay, Paul (Cindy), David (Sandy), and Grace (Dan); brother, John McIntyre; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 9th from 4 - 5 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where funeral will be held at 5:00 PM with Pastors Len Robinson and Earl Whittaker officiating. Burial will be in Coopers Plains Cemetery.
The family will provide flowers and ask that memorials be made to North Baptist Church, 127 Sly Avenue, Corning, NY 14830 or to Corning Area Bible Club, PO Box 95, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Dorotha's family has entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 5, 2020