Dorothy Cornell, age 92, of Bath, NY went home to join her heavenly Father December 29, 2019. Born Dorothy Drost to Harry and Delores Drost of Corning, NY, she will be remembered as a loving energetic wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dick, two children Beth (Paul) Smith and Rick Cornell, two granddaughters Courtney (Jennifer) Smith, Jennifer (Caleb) Bent and three great grandsons.
Growing up on Corning's northside she worked for NY Telephone Company. She married Dick in her family home in May of 1954. They eventually settled in Bath where she was homemaker for a number of years, focusing upon raising her two children. After her children graduated school and began their own lives she took a position as Business Manager of DDS Greg Schultz's dental practice which she held for 10 years.
Dorothy loved music and as a young girl sang in a Corning Northside's girls group named The Four Sharps. She was quite proficient at playing the piano and enjoyed sitting down and playing selections from her considerable collection of sheet music and song books.
Active in the community and her church for a number of years, her many activities included: Past President of the Corning Junior Women's Club, 10 years of being a Girl Scout troop leader, longtime Memorial Committee chairman and Historian of Bath United Methodist Church, Traveling Exhibit Chairman of the Steuben County Historical Society, Cub Scout Leader and helping with various activities of the Bath Trailblazers 4H Horse Club to name but a few. She cherished the friendships that came out of those activities and was so happy maintaining contact with "her" Girl Scouts through the years.
Dorothy loved being active and cherished her outdoor time at their "place on the hill" overlooking the valley. Each spring and summer she was in her glory as she searched for just the right flowering plants to populate her various gardens around the house. During the winter seasons she was known to strap on cross country skies and even go toboggining with the rest of her family. Growing up and especially in her later years she loved spending time at the family cottage on Lamoka Lake. Swimming, boating and just watching lake activities from the front porch brought her great joy.
She was one of the most gregarious people one could meet. Truly she never met a stranger! From conversing with people at the lake to actually looking forward to grocery shopping for the opportunities it presented to meet friends and neighbors. She was famous within her family and circle of friends for her ability to easily carry on conversations with anybody.
As per her wishes, there will be no service but rather a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Centenary United Methodist Church of Bath, Memorial Committee. Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 2, 2020