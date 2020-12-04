Dorothy E. Emery, age 82 of Elmira, NY passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Born on October 28, 1938 in Staten Island, NY, she was the daughter of the late Rudolf and Stephanie (Mize) Hauser. She married Thomas Emery, he predeceased her in June 29, 2002. She worked as a homemaker raising her children.
Dorothy will be remembered for her love of family, her infectious laugh, her love of flowers, cooking, sewing, and family meals together.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Ann (Russell) Shepard of Plant City, FL, Pauline (Michael Tice) Emery of Elmira, NY; brothers: Gerhard Hauser of Elmira, NY, Rudolph (Luisa) Hauser of Oakdale, NY; grandchildren: Melissa Sontheimer of Tampa, FL, Cassie (Clay) Louden of Germania, PA, Tyne Emery of Chicago, IL; great grandchildren: Sheamus, Zoe, Willow and Anita; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was predeceased by her son, Franz Joseph Emery on October 29, 2009; husband of Melissa, Gregory Sontheimer; and her sister Stephanie Hauser.
A private memorial service will be held. Phillips Funeral Home, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's name may be sent to Corning Meals on Wheels, 144 Cedar Street, Corning, NY 14830 or to the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA, 2435 NY-352, Elmira, NY 14903.
