|
|
Dorothy A. Learn, 97, of Hubbard Road, Addison (Town of Rathbone), passed away Saturday evening, March 30, 2019 at Absolut Care at Three Rivers in Painted Post.
Born in Addison on December 14, 1921, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Harry and Frances (Youngs) VanCise. She was a graduate of the Wellsboro, PA High School.
On December 17, 1941, Dorothy married Raymond G. Learn in Woodhull. Raymond preceded her in death on May 30, 2007. Dorothy was a homemaker and was a member of the Tuscarora Baptist Church. She made her family her main focus in life and stayed at home to raise her children and assist Raymond with the operation of their family farm.
Surviving is her son, Raymond H. Learn of Rathbone, her daughter and son in law, Christine and Cameron Cole of Rathbone. her grandson, Shane (Crystal) Cole of Addison, great grandchildren including special great grandson Auztin, her brother, Philip VanCise of Addison, her sister, LaRaye Baker of North Carolina and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband Raymond, Dorothy was predeceased by her sisters, Ellen and Leona and her brothers, Donald and Edwin.
Friends may call on Wednesday,
April 3 from 7-9 pm and again on Thursday from 12-1 pm at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St. Woodhull, NY. Funeral services will be held there on Thursday at 1 pm with Dorothy's former Pastor, Rev. LD Maxson officiating.
Burial will follow in Woodhull Cemetery.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 2, 2019