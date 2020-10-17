1/1
Dortha Marie Mattison
1931 - 2020
Dortha Marie Mattison, age 88, of Corning, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Corning Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare. She was born on December 16, 1931 in Canton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Elmer and Lisa (Woodward) Kohler.

Dortha was an avid traveler, loved to be on the mountain, and loved to dance, especially square dancing. She looked forward to family get-togethers and she worked as a self-employed house cleaner.

She is survived by her grandson and his wife, Christopher and Jessica Heeman of Dundee, her great grandson, Desmond Heeman of Dundee, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dortha was predeceased by her first husband, Harold E. Heeman Sr, second husband, Kenneth W. Mattison, a son, Harold E. Heeman Jr and a daughter, Helen DeHaas.

Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 East Pulteney Street on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. A private funeral service will follow the visitation. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply, face masks are required. Burial will take place at Gillett Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com

Published in The Leader on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
Memories & Condolences
October 17, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Carpenter's Funeral Home
