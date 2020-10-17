Dortha Marie Mattison, age 88, of Corning, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Corning Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare. She was born on December 16, 1931 in Canton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Elmer and Lisa (Woodward) Kohler.
Dortha was an avid traveler, loved to be on the mountain, and loved to dance, especially square dancing. She looked forward to family get-togethers and she worked as a self-employed house cleaner.
She is survived by her grandson and his wife, Christopher and Jessica Heeman of Dundee, her great grandson, Desmond Heeman of Dundee, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dortha was predeceased by her first husband, Harold E. Heeman Sr, second husband, Kenneth W. Mattison, a son, Harold E. Heeman Jr and a daughter, Helen DeHaas.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 East Pulteney Street on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. A private funeral service will follow the visitation. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply, face masks are required. Burial will take place at Gillett Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com